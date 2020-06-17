At least three people are in self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at Washington City Hall and the Franklin County Courthouse.
Washington attorney Samantha Wacker, who serves on the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, told The Missourian she was notified late Thursday evening that she and about 20 other people attending the Monday, June 8 meeting were exposed to COVID-19.
“We were told it was someone with McBride and Sons, which was presenting at the meeting,” Wacker explained. “They had about six representatives in their group, but we don’t know which one was COVID-19 positive.”
The hour-long meeting was held in the Washington city council chambers. In addition to Wacker, the meeting also was attended by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, City Counselor Mark Piontek, all but one of the city planning and zoning commissioners, City Councilman Mark Hidritch and others.
Audience members included the McBride and Sons team, a representative speaking about a cell tower,a few citizens and a reporter from The Missourian.
Wacker, Maniaci and Lucy have placed themselves in quarantine.
“The email from the city didn’t specify how they were notified,” Wacker said. “I feel my personal risk was very low. I don’t think there was any time we were less than 10 feet apart.”
City
Mayor Lucy says she and Maniaci shook hands with the McBride and Sons representatives after the meeting outside city hall.
“I’m frustrated and aggravated at myself,” Lucy said. “We’ve been so big about social distancing at city hall. I’ve learned to walk backward away from people really good.”
Lucy said even while the group was talking she was concerned about it. “The minute I shook hands I thought ‘You shouldn’t do that Sandy.’ I was just being who I am and doing everything I do as mayor.”
The mayor has been tested and her results came back negative, but she was still forced to quarantine for 10 days.
Personally, the quarantine has been tough, Lucy said, as she is isolated from her husband Gary and her 90-year-old mother. “We were the three musketeers,” Lucy said. “But, I have to follow the rules, and if I go out it’s not setting a good example.”
Professionally, Lucy, who has been mayor for 10 years, said this week has been especially tough with missing city staff meetings and the city council meeting Monday night.
“It’s only the second council meeting I’ve missed in all my years as mayor,” Lucy said. “I did watch the meeting and I’m happy with how the mayor pro tem handled it.”
Lucy’s quarantine will end Wednesday, and although she was never worried about contracting the virus, she admits this scare was a bit of a wake-up call.
“We really do need to pay attention to this virus,” Lucy said. “I wasn’t afraid, but I didn’t want to get it. Once I turned off the television I felt a lot better.”
Lucy added there has been deep cleaning and disinfecting done at city hall in both the council chambers and offices.
There have been 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Washington.
Courts
As an attorney and guardian ad litem for Franklin County, Wacker said she was in and out of the Franklin County Courthouse in Union several times between the time of the June 8 meeting and when she was notified about the exposure two days later Thursday, June 11.
Because of this, Wacker notified all of the judges in the 20th Judicial Circuit, as well as fellow Bar members she may have come in contact with during her activities at the courthouse last week.
“Everyone has been very supportive and understanding,” Wacker said. “I’m not sick, I feel fine. I’m self-quarantining and there’s no need to panic.”
County Circuit Clerk Bill D. Miller said he was privy to the email sent out by Wacker. “We assessed the situation and no new restrictions have been implemented,” Miller said.
Currently, anyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a mask, and courtrooms are limited to 25 people.