A Marthasville man was killed Saturday southwest of Wentzville after driving off the side of the road and overturning his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Michael Bira, 28, was driving his 2002 Ford F-250 westbound on Highway N in St. Charles County. At about 7 p.m., Bira ran his vehicle off of the right side of the roadway west of Meadow Woods Lane before overcorrecting. His vehicle then went off of the left side of the roadway and overturned. The crash report states that Bira was not wearing a seatbelt.
