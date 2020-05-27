For those who enjoy a variety of choices on your ballots, Election Day Tuesday, June 2, may be a bit disappointing.
In the smaller municipalities of Franklin County, most political offices will be filled by candidates running unopposed for their respective offices.
The only mayor race is in Berger, but many towns are asking voters to decide issues from sales taxes to police chiefs.
The following municipal races are listed in alphabetical order.
City of Berger
Incumbent Mayor Harold Englert is running for re-election. He will face Christine Pupillo in the April 7, general election.
Three alderman seats will be decided as well. Eric Bruckerhoff, Dennis Reed and Bernie Steinhoff are all running unopposed.
Town of Charmwood
In the Town of Charmwood, Sandra M. Rowden and Orlando D. Mallari are running unopposed for two-year trustee terms. A third trustee position had no candidates file.
City of Gerald
There will be a race for the Ward 1 alderman seat in Gerald between Stephen M. Grgurich and Bradley G. Landwher. The men will be vying for a two-year term.
Ed Adams will run unopposed for the Ward 2 alderman seat.
Also in Gerald, residents will be asked to extend a sales tax. Passage of the extension will require a simple majority.
Proposition One: Shall the City of Gerald continue to impose a city sales tax of 1 percent for a period of five tax years, beginning January 1, 2021, and ending, or “sunsetting,” December 31, 2025, for the purpose of maintaining, improving, designing, and constructing public streets of the City of Gerald?
If approved, the fiscal impact of this measure will be to generate approximately $113,700 annually for the years 2021 through 2025, used to maintain, improve, design, and construct public streets; enabling the City of Gerald to maintain the reduced property tax of $.9502 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the duration of this sales tax.
Village of Leslie
Leslie voters will have two choices for two Leslie trustee seats. Both Don Hess and Jessica Hess are running for a two-year term.
Village of Miramiguoa
Voters will have three choices for three trustee positions in the Village of Miramiguoa as well.
Zane T. Ward, Evelyn Wiedman and Tina Lawrence will appear on the June ballot.
City of New Haven
Residents of New Haven will have limited choices in the Wards 1 and 2 with both Tim Otten and Steve Miller running unopposed for two-year terms.
Village of Oak Grove
In the Village of Oak Grove, Pam Campbell and Judy McFarland are running for trustee seats with no other challengers. The terms are for two years.
City of Pacific
A race has formed for Ward 1 alderman between Harold (Butch) Frick and Christopher Joseph (CJ) Ruyle. The men are running for a two-year term.
Herbert Adams is running unopposed for Ward 2 alderman and Drew Stotler is unopposed for Ward 3. Those are also two-year terms.
Incumbent Municipal Judge Dan Leslie is running unopposed for a four-year term.
Also in Pacific, residents are being asked to decide the future of police chiefs in their town. The issue will be decided by a simple majority.
Proposition C: Shall the City of Pacific, Missouri, be permitted to appoint a chief of police, who shall perform all duties of the marshal by law after April 5, 2022, or such earlier time as the currently elected marshal may resign or otherwise vacate the office?
Village of Parkway
In the Village of Parkway residents will have two choices for two trustee seats as well. Jerrell Vaughan and Thomas Ramsey Jr. will be on the ballot.
City of St. Clair
Four candidates have filed for seats in the city of St. Clair for 2020.
The only contested race will be for the Ward 1 alderman, which has been held by incumbent Janet Viehland since 2016. She is being challenged by the current city collector, Cheryl “Cherie” Counts.
Donna Robart will run unopposed for the city collector seat.
Two-year incumbent Amanda Sikes will run unopposed for Ward 2 alderman.
The term of collector is four years and the alderman terms are two years.
City of Sullivan
Much like other cities in Franklin County, three men are running unopposed for alderman in three wards in Sullivan. They are Ward 1 Alderman Mark A. Dalton, Ward 2 Alderman Jason Alexander and Ward 3 Alderman Paul McCulloch.
City of Union
Robert Schmuke and Don Covington will square off for a two-year term as alderman for Ward 1.
Bill Isgriggs and Barbara E. Laberer will contend for Ward 2 alderman.
Paul Arand is running unopposed for Ward 3 alderman, as is Tom Strubberg for alderman in Ward 4.
All of the alderman positions are two-year terms.
Union voters will also decide the fate of a use tax in that city.
Proposition U: Shall the City of Union, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2 percent, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchase from out-of-state vendors does not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year.
City of Washington
City council candidates in all four wards in Washington will run unopposed. They are Ward 1 Steve Sullentrup, Ward 2 Mark Hidritch, Ward 3 Greg Skornia, and Ward 4 Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet.
The council seats are all two-year terms
City Attorney Mark C. Piontek will run unopposed for re-election to a two-year term.