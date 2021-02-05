A man was transported to an area hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit on Interstate 44, Friday, Feb. 5, according to officials.
Franklin County deputies responded to the 5300 block of N. Goodes Mill Road in Washington for a burglary, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a press release.
“The reporting party stated the doors to the detached garage and residence was open, along with signs of forced entry on one of the doors,” Pelton said. “Information was gathered on the scene and the reporting party was able to produce a security photo of a possible suspect vehicle.”
The photo of the vehicle was distributed to other deputies, who began checking the area and later spotted the vehicle in Red Barn Mobile Home Park.
A man saw the patrol vehicle and jumped into a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle in the photo, officials said. Deputies then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled from the area and drove east on Interstate 44 from the Highway 100 exit.
The suspect vehicle continued on interstate at a fast speed. When the vehicle reached Pacific, the Pacific Police Department deployed a tire deflation device.
Just east of the Pacific exit, Pelton said the suspect started slowing, and a deputy pulled up beside the driver’s side to try and identify the man, who had a handgun pointed at the deputy.
“The deputy slowed down until he was behind the suspect vehicle and was able to use his patrol car to disable the suspect vehicle,” Pelton said. “The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the roadway.”
A female passenger exited the car and was detained. Verbal contact was made the with driver, who refused to exit the vehicle and had pointed a handgun at himself.
“Negotiations began for a period of time before the suspect was transported to the hospital by EMS for injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Pelton said.
Pelton said at this time they are not identifying the people involved at this time.
Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the west and eastbound lanes surrounding the Pacific exit on Interstate 44 would be closed until approximately 3:30 p.m., to allow officials to investigate the scene.