Steven E. Rogers, 57, Villa Ridge, faces arson and assault charges after he allegedly set a trailer on fire while his female roommate was inside.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were dispatched Aug. 24 to the 100 block of Wheel Estates, Villa Ridge, for a report of arson.
When deputies arrived on scene, Boles Fire Department personnel were working to extinguish a fully engulfed camper trailer.
A deputy spoke to the female caller who reported she lived in the trailer with Rogers.
The two had been in an argument, and Rogers ordered the female to leave. While she was attempting to pack her belongings, Rogers began pouring gasoline around her in the bedroom of the trailer.
She said Rogers threatened to set the trailer on fire if she did not leave and very soon after, she saw flames blocking the entrance to the trailer. She was able to escape unharmed.
Deputies located a witness and evidence at the scene that supported the victim’s accusations.
Deputies spoke to Rogers on the scene and he admitted to setting the fire.
Rogers was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $50,000 cash only-bond.