Joshua Matthew Spencer, 30, Villa Ridge, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge John R. Ross after pleading guilty to multiple drug and weapons charges, including conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Spencer and his co-defendant, Reanna Danielle Campbell, 26, Pacific, were engaged in the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as in Franklin and Jefferson counties.
Court documents show a confidential source conducted a controlled buy of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine in the parking lot of a restaurant in Pacific. The meth was purchased with $800 of prerecorded Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) money.
On Jan. 23, 2019, Spencer and Campbell crashed a vehicle while fleeing from police near the Interstate 44 entrance at south Elm Avenue in Webster Groves, and fled on foot.
Two handguns were recovered by law enforcement near the scene of the crash and investigators seized five other firearms from the crashed vehicle, along with knives and additional firearm magazines and drug paraphernalia.
A second controlled buy of 1 ounce of meth was conducted March 18, 2019, in St. Louis.
On April 7, 2019, Spencer and Campbell were involved in a traffic stop outside Villa Ridge.
Despite giving false names, the officer recognized Campbell and she was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Following the federal indictment in this case, Spencer was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and found in possession of additional narcotics and another firearm.
Campbell was sentenced earlier this month to 64 months in prison for her role in the offenses.
The Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit and the DEA investigated the case, with assistance from the Kirkwood and Webster police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Yemm handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.