The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Peter C. Albers, 21, St. Louis, was killed in a March 21 shooting in Villa Ridge.
Two deputies and Albers were shot during an incident at the Petro-Mart/Burger King parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT. Albers’ name had not been released until Friday morning.
The case is still under investigation, further information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputies injured in the shooting were Sgt. Jason Weggemann, a 19-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Ronald Burgess, a nine-year law enforcement veteran.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian that Weggemann was released from the hospital March 22. Pelton said Burgess also has been released and both are recovering.
Albers died at an area hospital following the shooting.
Pelton said the Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control, a division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and would be the only agency to release any details.
The Highway Patrol has not returned a request for a comment.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 44 and Highway 50 Saturday night, March 21, at around 9:40 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the driver refused to yield and traveled east on Highway AT. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the business parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT.
Two deputies, in separate vehicles, pulled onto the business lot. The sheriff’s office said as the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the car and started shooting into the deputies’ cars.
One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the second deputy was shot in the arm and in the shoulder. The deputies returned fire and shot the suspect. The two deputies were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.