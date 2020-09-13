A Cuba man faces multiple charges after a chase, crashing a stolen vehicle, and leading deputies on a foot pursuit before being taken into custody.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Ryan D. Crenshaw, 30, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle with no valid license.
On Friday, Sept. 4, a deputy observed a black 2015 Kia traveling eastbound on West Osage Street toward Pacific with no headlights on.
The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Due to Crenshaw’s behavior, the deputy decided to terminate the pursuit; however, Crenshaw lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole near the 2300 block of West Osage Street.
As the deputy approached the scene he observed Crenshaw exit the passenger side of the vehicle and flee on foot before being taken into custody behind a nearby business.
Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Jefferson County.
Due to the crash, Crenshaw was taken to an area hospital for examination and was released with no serious injury.
Crenshaw was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility and bond was set at $100,000.