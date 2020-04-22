A Villa Ridge man has been charged with assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Charles L. Battenberg, 65, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of exhibiting a weapon and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of St. Mary’s Road in Villa Ridge just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, to investigate a reported disturbance involving a firearm.
Deputies allege a man, later identified as Battenberg, was intoxicated when he was contacted. He also was unarmed while speaking with deputies, but did point out the location of a shotgun.
Witnesses said Battenberg broke a side mirror on a vehicle and discharged the shotgun in the air during the altercation. It also was alleged that Battenberg reloaded the gun, and pointed it at a woman while making a demand.
Deputies said evidence at the scene corroborated the witness accounts. Battenberg was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center without further incident. A warrant was issued with a $50,000 cash or surety bond.