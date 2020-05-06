A man accused of ramming a parked car has been charged in Franklin County.
Daniel R. Clark, 44, Washington, has been charged first with first-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor count of violation of a protection order. The charges were filed Sunday, May 3, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
The charges come after an arrest made by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday, May 2. Deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Rainbow Ridge just outside the Washington city limits to investigate a reported violation of a protection order.
The reporting party told dispatchers she had an active adult protection order against Clark. It was reported that Clark had rammed a vehicle parked in the garage of the residence with his own vehicle.
Clark then reportedly left the scene. The sheriff’s office said he left the residence and crashed his vehicle on Augusta Bottom Road in Warren County where he was detained by law enforcement officers.
The sheriff’s office said the order of protection prohibited Clark from entering the residence. The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene matched up with the victim’s account.
The vehicle parking in the garaged showed damage and was pushed against an interior wall separating the garage from the living room.
The sheriff’s office reported children were in the living room during the incident. One of the children reportedly attempted to stop Clark.
During an interview, the sheriff’s office said Clark admitted to entering the victim’s residence.
Bond was set at $50,000. The suspect is identified as Daniel Robert Clark, age 43 of Washington.