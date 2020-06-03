Burglary, assault and property damage charges have been filed against a Robertsville man.
Dillon S. Johnson, 23, was charged Saturday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault, both felonies. He also was charged with second-degree property damage, a misdemeanor.
Johnson was arrested in St. Clair after Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a reported burglary in progress.
Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Parkway Drive Friday, May 29. The caller said a man, later identified as Johnson, had broken into her residence and assaulted her.
The woman said she was familiar with the man. She said when he arrived, she refused to let him enter the residence.
She said he then forced his way into the house, despite her efforts to keep him out. The woman alleged Johnson then punched her in the face and stomach.
The woman told deputies Johnson also damaged property inside the home. The victim sustained a visible injury, but did not require medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.
While speaking with the woman, deputies learned that Johnson had left the scene prior to their arrival and was possibly traveling to another residence on Murray Street in St. Clair.
He was stopped by police on Murray Street. A deputy spoke to Johnson and said he admitted to being at the residence, but he only claimed a verbal confrontation occurred. He was taken into custody. Bond was set at $75,000, cash only.