The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Marvin Good, 25, with statutory sodomy and kidnapping after allegedly forcing a teenage girl into a wooded area and assaulting her.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Sunday, Aug. 30, the office received a report of a sexual assault in the Windfall subdivision in Catawissa. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke to the victim, a teenage girl, who indicated she was walking through the subdivision, talking on her phone with friends. After finishing her call, she was confronted by Good and after a short conversation, he forced her into a wooded area behind a trailer where the assault allegedly took place.
Deputies were able to identify Good and located him at a residence near the subdivision. Evidence was discovered which supported the victim’s account, and Good admitted to the assault. He is being held on $50,000 bond.