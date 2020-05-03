A Villa Ridge man has been charged with multiple counts of domestic assault and resisting arrest stemming from an incident early Tuesday morning.
Abrahim M. Benzabeh, 30, has been charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony second-degree domestic assault, felony third-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of Espowe Lane in Villa Ridge to investigate a domestic incident just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Deputies said two men, Benzabeh and a 19-year-old had gotten into an argument. The men agreed to separate for the evening and deputies left the scene.
A short time later, deputies were again called to the residence.
Deputies were told Benzabeh had allegedly assaulted the 19-year-old and another 17-year-old man. The 19-year-old had an injury to his shoulder.
When deputies attempted to take Benzabeh into custody, they allege he resisted and tried to pull away. After a struggle, deputies were able to take him into custody.
Bond was set at $50,000.
The 19-year-old was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility in order to receive care for his injury.