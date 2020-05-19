A Villa Ridge man has been charged with domestic assault.
John Oscar Vazquez-Diego, 24, was charged with second-degree domestic assault in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court after an incident Saturday, May 16.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a possible domestic assault in the 100 block of Sleepy Court in Villa Ridge. A caller reported a woman came to their home asking for someone to call 911.
Deputies located a man, later identified as Vazquez-Diego, who was seen walking from the area. Deputies said bystanders were pointing at him.
Vazquez-Diego was stopped and questioned by deputies. He admitted he had been involved in an argument with a woman.
Deputies then spoke with the woman. She alleged she had been in an argument with Vazquez-Diego and he had pushed her multiple times.
The woman also alleged she was dragged to her bedroom by her arm and thrown on the bed. She alleged Vazquez-Diego then began choking her with both hands around her neck.
When the choking stopped, she left the home and sought help, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies reported the woman had visible injuries to her neck consistent with her statement.
Vazquez-Diego was arrested and taken into custody. Bond was set at $35,000, cash only.