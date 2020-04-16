A Eureka man has been charged with multiple felonies after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy who, initially, wasn’t trying to pull him over.
Steven E. Dillon, 39, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Friday, April 10, with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing, both felonies.
The charges come after he was arrested by deputies Thursday, April 9.
A deputy was responding to a medical emergency in the St. Clair area Thursday. During the response, the deputy came up behind a 1997 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer at Highway 30 near Highway K.
Despite the patrol car having its lights and sirens activated, the truck did not yield. The sheriff’s office determined the truck was trying to flee from the deputy.
With other first responders heading to the medical situation, the deputy continued to follow the truck. The deputy learned the truck matched the description of a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis County.
The deputy also learned a handgun was stolen along with the truck.
Two Franklin County deputies were able to set up tire deflation spikes in the Lonedell area. The truck ran over the spike strips and the tires began to deflate.
The pursuit continued into Jefferson County, but was ended because of reckless behavior by the driver, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect reportedly started driving the wrong way down the divided highway.
Deputies were able to keep the vehicle within eyesight because of the slow speeds and saw the vehicle come to a stop in a field off of Beach Drive in Jefferson County. Deputies converged on the vehicle and apprehended the two occupants of the vehicle.
Dillon, the driver, and his passenger were taken into custody. The name of passenger, a 33-year-old from St. Louis, is being with held pending formal charges.