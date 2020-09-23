A Sullivan man is facing multiple traffic offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest following a high-speed chase.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Aaron Thomas Trentmann, 34, is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond after his arrest Saturday, Sept. 19.
Pelton said a sheriff’s deputy spotted Trentmann after overhearing radio traffic from Sullivan police that he was traveling at a high rate of speed on North Service Road. Trentmann also was suspected of leaving the scene of an accident at Highway H and Pilot Grove Road in Sullivan.
A witness to the crash was following the suspect vehicle while calling law enforcement.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Trentmann failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and continued at a high rate of speed. The deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but additional calls came in from witnesses that reported seeing the vehicle in the area of Nottingham Circle outside Sullivan.
Pelton said Trentmann was located at a residence on Nottingham Circle and a female resident there denied knowledge of the motor vehicle accident. She claimed Trentmann was not at the residence. After inspecting the vehicle, damage was found matching the accident report.
Deputies executed a search warrant on the home and found Trentmann hiding under a bed.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned he had been driving the vehicle in the area of the crash at the time of the report and had fled from law enforcement to avoid prosecution.