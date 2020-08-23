Franklin County was owed $635,657 in back taxes on just under 600 properties on the Aug. 24 tax sale roster as of Wednesday, and County Collector Doug Trentmann said he will be happy if 40 of the properties sell.
“This is the highest number of properties on the block in at least the nine years I’ve been involved with the tax sale, and maybe ever,” Trentmann said. “Most of the properties that sell are the good ones bought by investors, usually with a house or building they can rent out or flip. There are also some people who just buy lake lots.”
Trentmann said in a lot of cases people who have neighboring properties are keen to purchase to expand their property lines, but there are also a lot of properties that are simply unwanted.
“Most of these properties were abandoned for a reason,” Trentmann said. “Do your research.”
Each year the county collector’s office is mandated to hold the tax sale in an effort to recoup money not only owed to the county, but also to the state of Missouri.
The current assessed value of the properties on the county tax sale list totals more than $5.3 million.
Criteria
For a property to be placed on the tax sale list it has to have been delinquent in taxes for three years. At that point, Franklin County becomes the owner of the property.
Trentmann said the cost to purchase the properties can range from a few hundred dollars up to tens of thousands of dollars.
“The opening bid on the properties is the back taxes owed plus a built-in $150 fee,” Trentmann said. “The prices go up as the bidding continues. The back taxes on some of these properties for six years is only $25.”
The tax sale properties range from small lake lots to larger commercial properties.
About 200 of the properties this year are owned by the same entity, the Lionel B. and Shirley M. Peterson Trust, and its related entity, Marschel Inc., Trentmann said. “To my knowledge, the properties are tied up in legal proceedings and are parts of several different trusts.”
In 2019, 233 properties were on the tax sale list and 42 of them sold for a total of $44,449 in combined back taxes and fees.
Trentmann credits the strong economy last year for the low number of properties on the rolls then.
“My bellwether on that people aren’t having financial issues, is the fact there were fewer delinquent tax bills and other bills paid off,” Trentmann said. “Last year was a really good year for the tax sale.”
Trentmann said he sees no reason for the delinquent property list to be so much higher this year, even with the coronavirus.
“The taxes on these properties have been delinquent for three years, so that predates COVID-19,” Trentmann said. “In fact, we currently have less outstanding tax bills (11,252) than we did this time last year (12,000).”
In 2018, the county sold 65 of its 267 parcels at the tax sale recouping $80,430. In 2017, 35 properties were sold at the tax sale and 37 were sold in 2016.
The List
The list of delinquent properties can be seen at the county collector’s office in Union and the collector’s website at www.franklinmo.org/collector.
Trentmann said he expects property owners to come in and pay their delinquent taxes Monday morning just minutes before the sale, so the list is changing up to point. By Friday morning, the list was down to less than 500 properties.
“We do have people who push it to the last minute,” Trentmann said. “They have to pay before I call the property auction. Once I read it, it’s gone.”
The auction is held in-person in the county commission chambers, and social distancing will be required, although masks will be personal choice.
“I expect the auction to take a bit longer this year due to the higher number of properties,” Trentmann said. “We hope to get it all done in one day, but there is a chance it may spread to multiple days.”
Some properties on the list have descriptions, others do not.
Trentmann urges potential bidders to do some research on both the property list and the tax sale process.
“It’s not like a foreclosure sale on the courthouse steps where the highest bidder gets the property immediately,” he explained. “It actually takes about a year and a half. We want people to understand the process and know what’s involved.”
Once a bidder wins a property, there is still a chance the former owner can pay their back taxes and keep their land. This process is called an absolute right of redemption.
“The winning bidder can’t take possession of the property for one year and one day after the auction,” Trentmann said.
If a redemption does happen within 365 days, the former property owner must pay the back taxes and also the new bidder a 10 percent fee on the property as well.
The money paid by the new bidder would then be returned by the county.