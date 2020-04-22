On back-to-back days, the city of Washington and Franklin County amended a sales contract for their jointly owned 29-acre piece of property.
In late January, the property co-owners reached an agreement to sell the property at 4811 South Point Road to St. Louis-based B&M Metro Properties, LLC. On Monday night, the city of Washington agreed to an amendment to extend the closing date to June 15 or sooner.
Franklin County approved a similar amendment at its meeting Tuesday morning.
The original contract had a May 29 or sooner closing date. Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said he isn’t aware of any problems with the sale. He said his best guess is that the extension is related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday morning Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the buyer requested more time in order to secure financing of potential tenants.
The county owns about 18.2 acres and Washington owns the remaining 11 acres.
At the time of the sale, Brinker said proceeds would be split 61 percent to 39 percent between the two parties, with the larger amount going to the county.
The listing agent, Avison Young, LLC, St. Louis, will receive a 6 percent listing commission on the property sale, leaving $799,000 to be divided between the county and city.
The county’s 61 percent share will be $487,390 and Washington’s 39 percent portion is $311,610.
Brinker said the overall appraised value of the property is $900,000, or $17,457 per acre.
Tentatively, the proceeds from the sale will be placed in the county’s building fund.
Washington will keep two acres of the property and will essentially buy the land from the county for a total price of $34,915, bringing the county’s overall take to $522,305.
Lamb said earlier this year the city is looking to use the two acres for a new water tower and fire station.
Property
In 2015, the property, which includes 1,300 feet of frontage on South Point Road, had an appraised value of $2.19 million.
It was originally given to the city and county by Phoenix Center II developer Joe Vernaci, when he started the development in 2005.
Vernaci reached deals with the city and county to create the first publicly assisted commercial project in the county.
Because of the amount of public funds Vernaci was asking for, he had to give something back to the city and county.
In the following years, Tax Increment Financing and other tax districts were put in place to help Vernaci fund the development of Phoenix Center II.
Over the past five years the city/county-owned land was offered as an incentive to the Missouri Veterans Commission in hopes of a new veterans home being built in Washington. Those plans never moved forward and the city and county agreed in late 2019 to seek a buyer for the property.