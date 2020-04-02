The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has announced a new way to adopt and receive a baby goat, all without leaving the comfort of your home.
Last week, HSMO announced it was beginning a curbside pet pickup at its shelters to still allow for adoptions while also abiding by the stay at home mandate and the need for social distancing.
Starting this past Friday, Longmeadow is offering an “on-demand” baby goat delivery service to adopt out the dozen baby goats. This promotion will run until Friday, April 3, and gives adopters a safe and secure transit for their newest family member.
All baby goats will now be just $50, and the delivery of the goat to a person’s property is completely free if they reside within a 25-mile radius from the ranch in Union.
The Humane Society said now is the perfect time for adopters who’ve been considering a baby goat but have been kept inside the last couple weeks due to COVID-19 precautions or have not been able to visit the ranch.
Following an owner surrender of 14 female goats, 10 of which were pregnant, Longmeadow is raising 17 baby goats. Hundreds of people were able to engage with the goats during HSMO’s first “baby goat yoga” and adoption event last month.
Longmeadow recently had to restrict adoptions to appointment only due to the novel coronavirus, however, 12 kids are still in need of their forever home.
Serious adopters should visit longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt to view the full selection of kids, fill out the interest form and review adoption requirements.
Once filled out, contact Longmeadow at 636-583-8759 to finalize adoption details and schedule the goat delivery.
Potential adopters should first check with their municipality and HOA rulings before applying to ensure all laws regarding goat ownership are being followed.
Upon adoption approval, Longmeadow staff will drive the adopted baby goat directly to the adopter’s doorstep at no charge, providing they reside within 25 miles of the ranch. Adopters outside of the 25-mile radius can still take advantage of this service, but will pay a mileage surcharge of $1/mile for a maximum delivery radius of 60 miles.
Donate Now
The government’s reimbursement package for businesses does not apply to nonprofit organizations. Therefore, continued compensation of HSMO staff members is the sole responsibility of the organization.
Now more than ever, HSMO is relying on the generosity of supporters to maintain operations. To make a donation to help support essential staff, their families and the abused, neglected and abandoned animals the organization serves, visit hsmo.org/donate or longmeadowrescueranch.org/donate to make a gift.