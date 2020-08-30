The Lonedell R-XIV School Board voted Monday night to approve the HVAC contract between the district and TMI Thermal Mechanics Inc.
The contract is part of its approved bond issue project passed during the June municipal election.
District Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said the board approved adding ionizers into existing equipment in every classroom, which cost $19,000, bringing the total project cost to just over $1 million.
The project will not begin until May of next year as the pandemic pushed the election to June and caused equipment shortages.
“Some of the equipment we need was 16 weeks out to get it on site,” Ulrich said.
However, the ionizers can be installed immediately.
“It’s a week or two from installation to finish, getting ionizers in those existing spaces, which I think is pretty important, considering we plan to host fall games here in the big gym and now our kids are in the cafeteria, so those large spaces can get the ionizing equipment now,” Ulrich said.
Additionally, Ulrich said the nurse’s office currently has no HVAC due to the system being taken out in preparation for the upcoming project, when the district still anticipated it taking place over the summer. As a bonus to the contract, Ulrich said TMI is coming up with a plan and a temporary system for the district to use for the current school year, which will be at no cost to the district.
“We’re excited to get that tucked away and off to the races,” Ulrich said.