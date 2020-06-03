Several Franklin County school board races were decided Tuesday.
Franklin County R-II School Board
Five candidates sought three sports on the Franklin County R-II School Board. Kurt Koch was the top vote getter with 85 votes. He was followed by Douglas Gerdes (80) and Kelly Lynn Theiss (73).
Others receiving votes were Donna Meyer (39) and Jenise Southerland (34).
Spring Bluff School Board
Five candidates vied for three sports on the Spring Bluff School Board. Each seat carried a three-year term.
The winners were David Schatz (81), Bradley Newman (72) and Jill Wagner (69). Melissa Herron (63) and Kurtis Reed (38) were the others to receive votes.
Strain-Japan R-16 Board
Write-in candidates earned spots on the Strain-Japan R-16 school board. Caren Vogt (35) and write-in candidates Chasity Moss (37) and Greg Stotler (31) were the winners.
Others receiving write-in votes were Krystal Hulsey (6) and Matt Juergens (1).
Hulsey won a one-year team with 28 write-in votes. She beat out Juergens (1) and John Lechten (1).
New Haven School Board
For the New Haven School Board the top three vote getters were Lauren Zobrist (155), Tim Schuck (128) and Dan Olson (103). Chad Wray missed out on a seat on the board after getting 56 votes.
Also in New Haven, Prop 1 passed with 158 votes in favor of the school bond issue. Just 21 people voted against it.
The $1,350,000 bond will help repair roofs at district schools.