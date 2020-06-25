Programming looks a little different this summer for the Scenic Regional libraries due to the coronavirus. Programs that would have been held at the library have gone virtual through Facebook Live, Zoom and videos posted to social media.
Weekly story times across all branches are offered now through Facebook Live.
Other virtual programs include book club discussions using Zoom, live performers, and “take & make” crafts. With a “take & make” craft, a patron stops by the library and picks up all the supplies needed to create a craft. Then, they make the craft at home while watching a “how-to” video posted on their branch’s social media page.
The library will be hosting four live, virtual family programs this summer beginning in June with Animal Tales – Fantastic Creatures. Join the library online for this live animal show Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., or 6 p.m.
The month of July is packed with virtual programs, including a Las Vegas-style magic show with Glen Foster Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., or 6:00 p.m., as well as the Shake-Ups Band, an award winning, power-pop group that performs songs all about cartoons. The Shake-Ups Band will be performing Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 29, the Bright Star Theater acting troupe will present “Happily Ever After” at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. The performance is a rendition of some of the best Grimm Brothers’ famous fairy tales.