If there can be a silver lining in the black clouds of the COVID-19 social distancing, it could be the drop in county flu cases.
Although this time of year is nearing the end of the annual flu season, the drops in numbers from one week to another are much greater than normal.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says rules imposed by the governor and the county commission have already started paying big dividends as reflected in the week’s flu statistics.
“Two weeks ago there were 285 flu cases reported in Franklin County, that dropped to 131 last week, then all the way down to 24 this week,” Brinker said. “I am very proud of our residents taking this seriously and helping everyone by abiding by the laws in place so we can all claim victory over COVID-19.”
As of now, the total flu cases in the county stands at 2,433 since the first two cases were reported in September.
The peak of the flu season was the month of February with 1,304 cases reported that month.
The week of Feb. 23 had the peak number of cases with 443 reported. An additional 411 cases were reported the following week on March 1.
Age Groups
School-age children 5 to 14 now make up more than one-third of the total flu cases in this season with 881 cases.
Adults ages 25 to 49 also have been especially hard hit with 521 cases, making up 24 percent of the cases in Franklin County.
The next highest age groups, ages 2 to 4 and 50 to 64, are reporting significantly fewer cases than the first two groups.
There have been 211 flu cases for preschool-age children 2 to 4 and 247 cases in adults ages 50 to 64, constituting about 19 percent of the county totals.
The young adult group of 14 to 24 years old has 244 cases and children ages zero to 2 have reported roughly 142 cases. Those two age groups combined represent 15 percent of total flu cases in the county.
Senior adults ages 65 and older represent 8 percent of the total and have the lowest number of flu cases in the county with 27 reported this season.
Types
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type A this season, but type B cases are much more prevalent than in recent years.
Currently, there are 1,276 reported type A cases.
There are currently 1,156 type B influenza cases in Franklin County as of Monday, which normally appear later in the season when vaccines have been successful in fighting off other types.
Statewide
The results of social distancing also are reflected in the weekly flu cases reported across Missouri with only a fraction of new cases from what were reported at the end of February.
In the week ending March 21, there were 2,803 new cases reported, down dramatically from the week before when 4,221 were reported.
During the week ending March 7, there were 8,222 cases, and the last week of February saw 9,351 influenza cases reported.