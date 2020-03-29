A Labadie man died Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Washington County.
Brad C. Maassen, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:35 p.m. by Washington Country Coroners, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The report state Maassen was driving a 2019 Can-Am Outlander east on Woodland Drive in Washington County at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. A 10-year-old boy, also from Labadie, was a passenger.
The ATV traveled off the right side of the road, struck a struck and and ejected Maassen and his passenger. The boy was taken to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital by Life Flight Helicopter with serious injuries.
Maassen was not wearing a safety device, according to the patrol. The boy was, according to the patrol.