A writ of mandamus has been filed by Presiding Judge Ike Lamke against the Franklin County Commission and former Auditor Tammy Vemmer in the Eastern District Court of Appeals.
A (writ of) mandamus is an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.
The action stems from budget cuts made by the commission this year to the juvenile courts.
According to court documents, Lamke requested $921,331 for all court services. The amount requested for the juvenile courts for 2020 was $716,346.
Instead the county appropriated only $538,508 in the 2020 budget for the courts.
The writ also claims two juvenile court employees were informed their employment and benefits, including health insurance, were terminated effective Dec. 31, 2019, even though they are court employees and their salaries and benefits were included in the 2020 budget.
The juvenile court employees have been working since Jan. 1, 2020, without pay or benefits
Last year, the juvenile courts received $495,836 from Franklin County and this year the commission dropped it to $333,523.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the amount approved for the juvenile courts is near the lowest amount mandated by state statute for maintenance of effort.
“Basically they are a state office being subsidized by the county taxpayers,” Brinker said. “By state statute we are required to allocate a certain percentage of funds.”
Brinker added the prospect of the county not subsidizing the juvenile court budget was first brought up in budget discussions in the fall of 2018.
“At that time, we told Judge Lamke this was coming and 2019 would be the last year the county would pay,” Brinker explained. “These are state employees we have no accountability over and can’t have them on our payroll. The judge knew we were doing this and we gave them plenty of time to make arrangements on their end.”
When the 2020 budget discussion with all of the county offices began last fall, Lamke was sent a memo in September asking for a meeting with the commission to further plan the implementation of the cuts.
“Judge Lamke told us he didn’t get the memo until October and that’s when we had our discussion,” Brinker said. “The next time we met with Judge Lamke was in January, the day after we approved the 2020 budget. Last year we gave them a warning and this year we acted.”
The only employees in the county judicial center who are paid with county funds are sheriff’s deputies performing security duties.
All other court personnel are paid from the state of Missouri.
Brinker added the county owns the judicial center and pays for all upkeep and maintenance. He stressed the county doesn’t charge the state of Missouri for the use of the building at all.
Currently Franklin County Counselor Mark Piontek is preparing a rebuttal to the lawsuit and Brinker thinks the court decision, whatever it may be, may be a bellwether for the entire state.
“They had a year’s warning and I’m surprised we couldn’t get this worked out,” Brinker said. “I’m not surprised this is the route it took. Hopefully this decision will give clarification for the entire state.”
According to the 2020 Franklin County budget approved Dec. 31, 2019, the juvenile office will receive $333,523 from Franklin County.
Last year, the juvenile office budget was $495,836. Personnel expenses, including wages, insurance and benefits, totaled $185,956.
Legal fees and other miscellaneous items accounted for $283,630, and $26,250 was allocated for supplies.
Writ of Mandamus
The writ of mandamus, filed Wednesday, Jan. 29, names Brinker, Vemmer, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson and First District Commissioner Todd Boland.
The writ gave Piontek until Feb. 5 to answer. An order of appearance was filed Thursday, Jan. 30.