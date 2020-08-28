Beginning Monday, Jefferson County residents and visitors will be required to wear masks in businesses and other places in that county where social distancing can't be maintained.
The mandate was approved by a one-vote margin by the Jefferson County Health Department at its meeting Thursday night.
There are some exemption in the mandate for small children, and those with medical conditions.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County ranked seventh among Missouri counties with 2,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The mask issue is expected to be debated again at a meeting in September.