Moves are being made which may improve the completion date of the renovations and additions to the Franklin County jail by two months.
Jennifer Kissinger with Navigate Building Solutions at a presentation given Tuesday to the Franklin County Commission said they are working with staff and contractors to expedite the final phase of the project.
That portion involves the renovation of the existing sheriff’s offices and if successful, could move the completion date to April 2021.
The original budget for the jail project was $30,863,220 and according to the most recent calculations, the construction costs have been cut by $499,589 to $30,363,632 with 35 percent of the project completed.
Progress
Kissinger added the work on the 911 dispatch center addition is on track to be finished by the end of February and occupied by April 1.
“As of today (Tuesday), we are in day 260 of construction,” Kissinger said. “We are on track to complete the jail addition by fall 2020.”
Kissinger added weather has hindered the project thus far and they have lost 32 days of construction already as of Jan. 24.
Weather is also playing a role in delaying the delivery of the $6 million steel cell structures which will be put in place through a hole left in one of the masonry walls.
Completed
Completed projects reported by Kissinger include:
• Structural steel installation;
• Slab on grade concrete for detention areas;
• Underground rough-in of mechanical, electric and plumbing (MEP) systems in the detention area; and
• Site utilities.
Upcoming
Here is a list of upcoming construction activities provided by Navigate:
• Masonry veneer ongoing;
• Interior masonry wall ongoing;
• Retaining wall installation ongoing;
• Roof installation (weather dependent);
• Steel cell delivery (weather dependent);
• Interior MEP ceiling and wall rough-in ongoing; and
• Door frame installation.
Kissinger added there has also been significant grading and dirt work done outside the facility to prepare for concrete sidewalks, driveways and roadways to be poured.