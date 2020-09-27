Tuesday marked day 491 of the ongoing Franklin County Jail/911 renovations and expansion.
The Franklin County Commission was updated on the progress by Jennifer Kissinger from Navigate Building Solutions.
“We are on track to save $50,000 on the audio, video equipment package and approximately $95,000 in the furniture budget,” Kissinger said. “We have seen an overall savings of about $760,000 thus far.”
Kissinger said projected costs for equipment came in lower than originally planned.
With the savings, Kissinger said the county has also been able to renovate portions of the existing sheriff’s department that were not originally planned for renovation, including the evidence room and administration suite.
The original project budget was $30.9 million and the current forecasted costs are now $30.4 million.
“Overall, the outside of the building has been pretty much wrapped up,” Kissinger said. “There is a lot of interior work, but the jail is all but complete.”
The current plan is to move prisoners from the old detention area to the newly completed one around the first week of November.
“We are ahead of schedule and under budget,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “The move of inmates will put us into compliance with the American Correctional Association.”
Before COVID-19 closed the Franklin County courts for many months, the average daily population in the county jail was 169.
“That number has dropped to about 100 in recent weeks, but it is starting to rise again,” Pelton said. “The new jail will hold a maximum of 272 inmates and should carry us for the next 30 years.”
Franklin County does not house federal prisoners or prisoners from other counties.
The new detention area is made up of about a dozen “pods” laid out in a circular pattern, which can be monitored by a centrally located elevated control center. There are two- and four-person cells in the pods, and inmates will be segregated based on gender and the severity of their crimes. Shower facilities are located inside each pod and all meals are served inside as well.
Dorm-style pods will be utilized for those staying a short term and inmates sentenced to weekend detention.
“Inmates can be monitored with a microphone/speaker in the cell, and all other contact can be limited due to the cell construction and design,” Pelton said.
The new 911 dispatch center and emergency management offices were completed in April, along with Those projects wrapped up in June and August.
Visitors to the sheriff’s office are now met with a different lobby layout, which includes a separate entrance for the administration and road patrol areas. The final touches are being put on this area, and it will be complete by the end of the month.