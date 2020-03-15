Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton spent the first part of the week at a training conference.
Pelton said there were tables offering sheriffs all sorts of goodies. The most popular? A table offering hand sanitizer.
As COVID-19 (coronavirus) spreads across the world and into the United States, its impact has been widely felt. The infectious virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Numerous businesses, schools, churches and other groups have issued statements about new cleaning procedures and policies in place to combat the spread of the disease.
As of Thursday afternoon, Pelton said the Franklin County Adult Detention Center hadn’t taken any extra precautions outside of its normal routine. Mostly because the jail is used to infectious diseases.
Because of the close contact, jails are prime targets for diseases to spread. Across the country, health officials are expressing concern about how quickly COVID-19 could spread through jails.
Pelton said medical staff at the county facility has been briefed about coronavirus and is monitoring inmates. So far there are no confirmed positives cases in Franklin County and only two in the state of Missouri.
Standard procedure for new inmates involves a 24-hour observation period, Pelton said. Inmates are monitored by medical staff and kept away from other prisoners.
There are several reasons for this period, but Pelton said one goal is to keep new inmates who are sick away from healthy inmates.
With no positive tests for coronavirus in the county, Pelton said the jail right now is monitoring the situation. As things change, so could procedures.