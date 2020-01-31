The early retirement of Franklin County Auditor Tammy Vemmer will leave a vacancy in a very important county office.
Vemmer, who has worked in the auditor’s office since 2003 and served in its lead role since her first election in 2010, will leave the office effective midnight Monday, Feb. 3.
Vemmer was most recently re-elected in 2018 and has just under three years left on her current term.
On Tuesday, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced the county commission will appoint an interim county auditor Monday.
The commission has selected Angela Gibson, Union, who for the past couple years has served as the administrative assistant to the county commission, and is familiar with the county government and its processes.
Before that, Gibson worked as a paralegal at The Doe Run Company and an assistant to former Franklin County Counselor Mark Vincent.
Gibson is a 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in public policy, criminal justice and social psychology.
Brinker said Gibson’s appointment will take effect Monday, but the position must be filled by a gubernatorial appointment within 30 days of the office vacancy.
“We’ve discussed this appointment with Tammy (Vemmer) and we have met with the Franklin County Republican Central Committee chairman,” Brinker said. “We are thankful for Angela accepting the position and we are confident in her abilities.”
Brinker added the commission will pass on its recommendation to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requesting a more permanent appointment of Gibson. Although the auditor’s term is not up for re-election until 2022, it is expected the auditor position will be added to the 2020 ballot. If so, the winner would serve a two-year unexpired term and it would be up again in 2022.
Appointments
Appointments to county offices have become a common occurrence in recent years with four commissioners and a circuit judge being put in their positions by a governor in the past decade.
In August 2018, Gov. Parson appointed First District Commissioner Todd Boland to his seat on the commission after a chain of resignations and retirements led to the seat being vacated.
Boland, 59, Villa Ridge, had served previously on the county planning and zoning commission and on the Washington city council.
Boland will be up for his first county election in November 2020.
The seat to which Boland was appointed was vacated two weeks earlier when Tim Brinker resigned the First District seat after being appointed presiding commissioner by Gov. Parson and was sworn in Aug. 14, 2018.
Brinker won the primary election in August 2018 for presiding commissioner and had no opposition in the November election.
He was appointed to fill out the remaining term of John Griesheimer, who retired early in July due to health reasons.