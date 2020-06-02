East Central College conferred 342 degrees and certificates to spring semester graduates, an increase of nearly 12 percent over last year.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said there were 306 graduates in the 2019 spring semester, and this year’s total is an increase of 11.7 percent.
“This is exciting news that is consistent with our five-year strategic plan,” he said.
Bauer added that once a new graduation date is set, all graduates from the 2019-20 academic year will be invited to participate.
ECC’s Commencement ceremony had been scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision on the date of the ceremony will be determined by June 9.
“I believe strongly that commencement is a very important milestone for students, their family and friends, and our faculty and staff,” Bauer said. “I never want a student deprived of that opportunity.”
Bauer personally signed letters of congratulations that were sent with the certificates and degrees.
In the letter, he applauded the graduates for their hard work and determination during a challenging semester.
“You have achieved a major milestone in your life, despite the unprecedented times in which we are currently living,” he wrote. “I commend your dedication to completing your education here at East Central College and adapting to the new modes of instruction put in place at the end of the spring semester.”
“I think that you will find your experience at ECC has provided a great foundation for your future education or your launch into the workforce,” Bauer added. “Best wishes for success in your future.”
A complete list of graduates from the 2019-20 academic year is posted at www.eastcentral.edu.