The Franklin County Humane Society will hold its annual rummage sale at the Washington VFW Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations from the public will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the VFW. There is a limit of one bag of clothing per drop off. No mattresses, TVs or electronics will be accepted.
Items for sale will include all types of household items, books, toys, adult and children’s clothing and accessories, holiday decorations and much more.
Volunteers are needed to help process donated items on that Friday and to help with the sale on Saturday.
For more information or to volunteer, call Doris Schneider at 314- 974-8288 or sign up to help at https://signup.com/go/inbdNfp.
All proceeds will benefit shelter operations at the Franklin County Humane Society, an independent animal shelter.
FCHS is not associated with Humane Society of Missouri or supported by county government. The shelter is supported by donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and grants.
FCHS provides temporary shelter to an average of 100 animals each day. In 2019, the shelter found homes for 459 dogs and 555 cats for a total of 1,014 animals adopted into forever homes, an increase of 30 percent compared to 2018.
In addition, 280 lost pets were reunited with their owners through the efforts of FCHS. The shelter offers discounted microchipping of dogs and cats for $28. Vouchers for discounted spay/neuter services also are available at the shelter.
FCHS welcomes volunteers and donations. A Volunteer Orientation is held at the shelter, located at 1222 W. Main St., Union, on the first Sunday of every month at 3:30 p.m. The next session will be Feb. 2.