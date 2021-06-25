The Franklin County Humane Society is still hoping to find homes for the nearly 200 animals in its care Friday. Director Laura Amlong said the shelter is caring for 167 cats and 32 dogs.
Over the past week, the shelter saw 50 percent more adoptions than an average week, finding homes for 17 cats and eight dogs. The shelter has recently been caring for near double its capacity due to several recent large-scale rescues of cats, owners falling behind on spaying and neutering and some people returning pets adopted during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
The cost to adopt a dog is $180 for a 1-year-old or older animal, $250 for younger. To adopt a cat is $95 for a 1-year-old or older animal, $110 for younger. The fee includes spaying/neutering surgery, microchip and registration, medical care and a follow-up exam.
Adoptable animals can be viewed on the agency’s website at fchsmo.org.
The shelter allows walk-in appointments, or call 636-583-4300 to schedule one.