The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a discovery of human remains south of St. Clair.
The sheriff's office was called to the 600 block of Turkey Run Road Sunday, March 22, after a resident reported finding bones on the property.
Deputies confirmed the bones were human and searched the area.
The remains were transported to the medical examiner's officer for investigation. The identity is unknown, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said further information will be released when information of the identity and circumstances becomes available.
