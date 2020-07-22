By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state of Missouri but only a handful are requiring hospitalization.
Despite cases nearly doubling since the beginning of July, two people are currently hospitalized in Franklin County due to the virus.
The Franklin County Health Department puts an asterisk next to the number of hospitalizations in the county explaining it represents hospitalizations at facilities within or very near Franklin County and does not state where individuals live.
Residents of Franklin County may also choose care facilities outside the county, which also would not be represented in the county hospitalization number. As of Sunday, there were 233 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region, according to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
Of those hospitalized, 55 were in intensive care units and 27 ventilators were in use for COVID-19 patients.
An additional 132 people were hospitalized in the St. Louis region for suspected COVID-19, 17 in intensive care and six on ventilators.
There has been a sharp decline in hospitalizations in the St. Louis region since the high water mark of just under 700 in mid-April.
Since then, the Missouri Hospital Association shows hospitalizations leveled out in the 100 range for most of the period between June 14 and July 14.
Mercy Hospital Washington officials did not respond to a request for information regarding COVID cases.
County Cases
Since Friday, COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have risen by 28 to 386.
There are currently 157 active cases in the county and 211 people have recovered.
Of the active cases, 21 are residents of long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, 12 new cases were reported, including a 6-year-old boy in Pacific. The other cases ranged in agerom 17 to 72 with three cases in Washington and Union. New Haven, Pacific and Robertsville had two cases each.
On Monday, 20 new cases were reported, the majority of which were in Union. In addition to the five in that community, four cases were reported in St. Albans and Pacific, and one each in Washington, Villa Ridge, Gray Summit, Leslie and New Haven.
Ages ranged from a 1-year-old male to a 67-year-old woman, both in Union.
On Sunday, 11 new cases were reported, with three in St. Clair, two each in Washington and Gray Summit, and one each in Beaufort, Berger, St. Clair and St. Albans.
Ages ranged from 16 to 68.
There were seven cases reported ranging in age from 20 to 64 on Saturday. Three were in Washington, and one each in Beaufort, Pacific, St. Clair and Union.