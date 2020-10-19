Twelve horses were killed with others left injured after a tractor-trailer transporting them crashed on westbound Interstate 44 Sunday, Oct. 18.
According to reports, the accident occurred 8:15 p.m. just west of Washington exit.
The Humane Society of Missouri, Boles Fire Department, Missouri Emergency Response Service (MERS) and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the scene where a tractor-trailer transporting 29 horses tipped over on its side in the median.
According to Boles Fire Department Chief James Casey, seven of the horses escaped and made it to the area of highways 100 and AT.
Bill Schmidt, president of MERS, located in St. Clair, said all horses were captured and taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union.
The driver was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment, Casey said.