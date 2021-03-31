At a once vacant lot in Stanton, a gleaming red roof against a wood frame is starting to look more like the artistic renderings for Hope Ranch of Missouri, a family-style home for children in foster care in Franklin, Gasconade and Osage counties.
The home, eight years in the making, is set to welcome its first 12 children and two sets of house parents in September, and the organization is within 10 percent of reaching its financial goal of $4.7 million needed to complete the home and a school across the street. Until the school can be completed, the children will be in the Sullivan School District.
At the Dec. 12, 2020 groundbreaking on the home, the group was more than $1 million away from affording the school. Three and a half months later, Hope Ranch Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Hope said the group is $470,000 shy of its goal. The group has until April 8 to raise it to receive a challenge grant worth $750,000 from the Maybee Foundation. Pledged donations up to five years in the future count toward securing the challenge grant.
“We’re this close,” Hope said, pinching her thumb and pointer finger together. “This is the most incredible journey I’ve ever been on.”
Inside the front door, a maze of beams shows the outline of what will be two living rooms, two offices, two kitchen areas and 12 bedrooms, each with its own shower.
Hope and fellow board members and friends of the ranch toured the progress Saturday and were excited to see it. Nancy Schroeder, board secretary, said they’ve begun choosing cabinet finishings and flooring and are planning a rustic theme.
“We want it to feel homey,” she said.
The land for the ranch, around 190 acres, was donated by Peggy Swisher-Piotraschke in 2017, who purchased it for Hope Ranch. Long-term plans for the land include a memorial garden, the school and two additional homes mirroring the one being built.
Above the front porch of the current structure, sturdy wooden beams fan out like sunrays supporting the centerpoint of the roof.
“Those beams show character, don’t they?” asked Larry Davis, former circuit judge and founding board member of Hope Ranch. “They show strength.”
Donations to Hope Ranch, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, can be made at hoperanchmo.org/giving.