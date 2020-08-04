Franklin County Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson, St. Clair, has defeated three Republican opponents paving the way for a second four-year term.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the incumbent Hinson won 2,938 (47.1 percent) of the total 6,226 votes cast by second district voters.
Former Union City Administrator Russell Rost, collected 1,899 votes for 30.5 percent; Franklin County Highway Department West District Supervisor Darren Walker, Sullivan, garnered 939 votes for 15.08 percent; and Mark Williams, Sullivan, received 450 votes, or 7.23 percent of the total ballots cast.
There is no Democratic opponent for Hinson in November, so this primary win seals his re-election bid.
In the Republican primary race for Franklin County Municipal Judge, Washington attorney Ben Hotz defeated incumbent A. David Arand, Union, by just 88 votes, or a 50.3 to 49.64 percent margin.
Of the total 12,128 votes cast, Hotz received 6,108 and Arand, 6,020.
Hotz will face Democrat Bill Stahlmuth, Labadie, in the November general election.
Also of note Tuesday night, Franklin County voters soundly voted against Constitutional Amendment 2 (Medicaid Expansion) by a 61 to 38 percent margin.
Of the 19,301 total votes cast, 11,892 county residents voted against the amendment and 7,409 were in favor.
At the time of this posting statewide results for the Medicaid Expansion questions were still being tallied.
Voter turnout in Franklin County was 27 percent with a total of 19,460 ballots cast.
See The Weekend Missourian for full primary election results.