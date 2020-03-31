A Labadie man died Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Washington County.
Brad C. Maassen, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:35 p.m. by the Washington County coroner, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Maassen was a police officer with the Hillsboro Police Department. The department posted the news on Facebook.
“Brad will be missed greatly,” the statement said. “Our hearts are with his family, friends and co-workers.”
The preliminary report states Maassen was driving a 2019 Can-Am Outlander east on Woodland Drive in Washington County at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. A 10-year-old girl, also from Labadie, was a passenger.
The report states the ATV traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree and ejected Maassen and his passenger. The girl was taken to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.
Maassen was not wearing a safety device, but the girl was, according to the patrol.
Maassen had been with the Hillsboro Police Department since 2018.
“Brad had a passion for law enforcement and a genuine desire to serve,” the department said in a release. “He was recently honored at the Jefferson County CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Banquet and was the recipient of the Hillsboro Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, along with several other departmental commendations. He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore.”