Franklin County officials want to take a look at the traffic impact of extending High Street in Washington to connect with Highway A.
Monday morning at the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker raised the idea of exploring a High Street extension. He asked the Missouri Department of Transportation to look into the idea.
Brinker had just finished up reporting on the status of a Highway 47 project being worked on involving the city of Union and Franklin County. Under the plan, the two entities will split the cost of the project 50-50.
The plan involves a new roundabout and the Union Expressway to realign Highway 47 north and south. The project carries a $10.2 million price tag. If grant funds are received, the county and city would have to come up with a combined total of around $2 million.
Brinker said he thinks the project is a good idea for both parties and something that might be worth replicating. He said some arrangement with the county and city of Washington might make sense.
“The time is upon us to look into this,” he said.
High Street runs west of Highway A and east of Pottery Road. In recent years the road was extended south past Highway 100. The extension was done as part of a multi-phase project constructed by developer Kurt Unnerstall.
The city’s future plans call for High Street to be extended to connect with Highway A at some point. Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city in the late ’90s made a future road map. The map caused controversy because it put roads on private property. He said there were some lawsuits because of the plan.
Those maps showed High Street extending and connecting with Highway A — at some point. Over the years connection points at Country Club Road were discussed, but Lamb said he thought High Street could connect to Chamber Drive.
“That would be the quickest route to get to Highway A,” Lamb said.
The idea for extending High Street would be to create another outlet for drivers. Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said he feels such an outlet would help ease traffic on Highway A.
Nilges said the extension, if possible, would likely take cars off Pottery Road and Highway A. He also said it could give another outlet to the Autumn Leaf subdivision.
“Theres’s two (road)stubs that are ready to go to the west and it’s not too far to get to High Street,” Nilges said.
Brinker said any project likely would be a partnership between the city, county, Washington Special Road District and private developers.
Lamb said the city of Washington would be happy to host a meeting. He said even if there was no concrete plan in place, it might be worthwhile to start the conversation with property owners about acquiring the right of way.
Brinker suggested MoDOT get traffic counts at Highway 100 and Highway A, Highway 100 and High Street, and Highway 100 and Pottery Road. Those numbers could then be used to see what kind of impact the High Street extension would have.
The request was passed along to MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Conner, who serves on the committee.