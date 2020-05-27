Eastern District Court of Appeals Judge Roy L. Richter has ordered the Franklin County Commission to fully fund the budget request of Presiding Judge Ike Lamke.
On Thursday, May 21, the Missouri Supreme Court denied an appeal request from the county commission to hear the case and the ruling from the court of appeals must now be executed.
Judge Richter’s ruling also states the county will be responsible for $30,361 in legal fees for attorney’s representing 20th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke.
Lamke filed a writ of mandamus against the county commission in January after the commission opted to not fully fund his budget request for the juvenile courts office, leaving two employees without pay or benefits since Jan. 1.
On Feb. 6, the Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled the county had to fully fund the budget request.
The decision by the court of appeals will cost the county an additional $382,823 and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.
According to court documents, the appeals court ordered the commission to immediately appropriate the total 2020 court’s budget estimate in the amount of $921,331, including the amount budgeted for the juvenile court departments in the amount of $716,346.
Instead, the county only appropriated $333,523, which is the lowest amount the it was required by state statute to give the court for maintenance of effort.
Writ
The writ of mandamus was filed Jan. 27, against county commissioners Tim Brinker, Dave Hinson and Todd Boland. Former county auditor Tammy Vemmer and current auditor Angela Gibson also are respondents.
The original court document stated the respondents’ unlawful actions have caused an emergency financial crisis for the court, interfering with its ability to carry out constitutionally required duties, including its obligations to abused and neglected children.
The actions have resulted in several departments of the juvenile court being given a budget of $0 for the current fiscal year and also have resulted in the loss of employment benefits.
Asking employees to continue to work without pay and employment benefits to which they are entitled would impose a severe hardship, according to the writ, the writ claimed.
In addition, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, the juvenile court has presented almost $18,000 of valid and necessary expenses to the county for payment — including salaries, legal expenses, professional expenses, and fuel costs. Respondents have paid only $63 of these submitted expenses.
Employees
The decision handed down by the appeals court names two specific employees of the juvenile office, who it claims have been working since the first of the year without any salary or benefits.
In 2019, the total budget for the juvenile office was $495,836. In 2018, the budget was $541,285, and $373,611 in 2017.
Personnel services for 2019 totaled $185,956, which included regular wages, retirement and insurances.
According to the 2020 budget message, due to legislation, all juvenile court employees became employees of the state of Missouri in July 1999. As mandated by state statute, the portion of the county budget for employee salaries for that office was given a new title of “Maintenance of Effort Funding.”
Also under state statute, the maintenance of effort funding is based on salaries in 1997.