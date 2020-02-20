Last summer, Franklin County was the epicenter of the hepatitis A outbreak in the state of Missouri with more reported cases than any other county.
Six months later, many who received vaccinations will be required to get the booster vaccination to continue working in food establishments.
In late July, after hepatitis A scares forced the closing of three Franklin County restaurants, the county commission passed an ordinance requiring all foodservice employees to be vaccinated at their employers’ expense.
Health Department Director Angie Hittson said the six-month booster is required as part of the foodservice ordinance.
For other residents vaccinated last summer, the booster is recommended, but not required.
“A healthy adult will be covered by dose No. 1 for 10 years,” Hittson said. “Dose No. 2 is important for lifetime protection.”
There are roughly 500 food establishments in Franklin County ranging in staff from only two or three up to dozens of employees at the larger chain restaurants.
Last summer, after employees of Bob Evans in Washington, Jack in the Box in Union and Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit tested positive for hepatitis A, mass vaccination clinics were offered to customers who may have visited the establishments during the employees’ infectious period.
Most of those clinics were offered by the county health department and Bob Evans allowed customersto receive free vaccines at Walgreens and CVS as well.
Costs
Just like the initial vaccines required for foodservice employees, the cost for the boosters will be shouldered by employers again.
Hittson said the vaccine ordinance is and will be enforced during random audits of business records during annual inspections.
“For those who have insurance, the vaccine is typically covered, but we encourage patients to check with their individual plan,” she said. “For those that don’t meet guidelines, the hep A cost is $80.”
For those who are considered an at-risk group, there are still some vaccines left which were provided by the federal government.
Current Count
The current hepatitis A case count in Franklin County now stands at 85.
A few sporadic cases are still trickling in every month or two, which hinders the county from classifying the outbreak as over.
In order to be considered over, a period of 100 days must pass without a new case due to the incubation time of the virus.
Most of the recent cases have come after the county had gone nearly one-third of the 100 days period and must start back at zero after each new case.
During the height of the outbreak last summer, cases were averaging about 10 a week.
The first case in Franklin County was reported in January 2019, the second was an inmate at the county jail.
The first restaurant to be affected by the virus was Jack in the Box in Union in June. Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit followed and an employee at Bob Evans in Washington tested positive in August.
By the end of 2019, the county health department had administered nearly 5,000 vaccines and many doctor’s offices, pharmacies and take care clinics saw an increase in the amount of vaccines given, but the health department does not have that data.