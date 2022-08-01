The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a heat advisory for the area, which is in effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a heat advisory for the area, which is in effect through Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Heat index readings around 105 degrees are forecast for the St. Louis area, which includes all of Franklin County.
Those who have to be outdoors are advised to wear lightweight clothing, drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity.
Also, people are reminded to never leave children or pets in cars.
The heat and humidity also could have another effect. Isolated severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening throughout the area. Franklin County is in the marginal threat category.
The most likely time for the storms is between 4-10 p.m.
It is possible that some storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph.
Residents are advised to pay attention to the weather and heed warnings.
