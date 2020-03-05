The recipient of a $12.8 million malpractice award against Mercy Hospital, clinics and two doctors has died.
Now, new hearings are scheduled to determine if the award will be honored or dramatically reduced.
In the largest civil judgment ever awarded in Franklin County, Vincent Lowe, 63, Union, was awarded $12,820,990 in his malpractice suit.
On March 5, 2018, the circuit court entered a judgment awarding past economic damages of $1,570,990.51, past noneconomic damages of $900,000, future noneconomic damages of $900,000, and future medical damages of $9,450,000 to be paid in periodic payments. Past damages of $2,470,990 were to be paid in a lump sum immediately.
The award was appealed by attorneys for Mercy and the doctors last fall, and the Eastern District Court of Appeals upheld the 20th judicial circuit court’s judgment.
Vincent Lowe died Oct. 23, 2019, and his wife Carol Lowe was substituted as a party to the lawsuit.
Attorneys for Mercy Hospital and the doctors named in the suit are now arguing the mandate of the court of appeals should be denied to the extent that it asks the court to award future medical damages contrary to Missouri law.
If future medical damages are omitted, the overall lump payment for attorney’s fees may be modified as well.
Damages
The opinion and mandate from the court of appeals did not address the effect of Mr. Lowe’s death on future medical damages.
According to court documents, as a matter of law and as a matter of fact, the judgment after remand cannot award future medical damages that will never be incurred.
Any judgment to be entered should only include past damages affirmed by the court of appeals and any amounts needed “to satisfy medical expenses of the judgment creditor that were due and owing at the time of death, which resulted directly from the injury for which damages were awarded.”
Most of the damages awarded in the judgment were for future medical damages that will not be incurred due to the death of Mr. Lowe.
While there are no reported decisions addressing how state statute is to be applied when a plaintiff dies during the pendency of an action, the statute plainly provides that defendants are not liable for payment of future medical damages after the death of a plaintiff, except for: medical expenses of the judgment creditor that were due and owing at the time of death; which resulted directly from the injury for which damages were awarded; and do not exceed the dollar amount of the total payments for such future medical damages outstanding at the time of death.
The defendants agree Lowe is entitled to the past economic, past noneconomic, and future noneconomic damages affirmed by the court of appeals totaling $3,370,990.
With respect to future medical damages, however, the defendants argue the statute does not permit the court to require the defendants to pay more than Mr. Lowe’s medical expenses due and owing at the time of his death.
Due process would not permit the court to enter a judgment against the defendants for future damages that will never be incurred, according to the defendants.
Attorney Fees
State statute creates a presumption that attorney’s fees shall be paid in a lump sum at the time the judgment becomes final. The trial court erred by failing to award a lump sum sufficient to cover the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees.
The defendants claim the calculation of attorney’s fees is no longer correct since future medical damages are no longer payable.
Indeed, the total amount payable ($3,370,990.51, plus appropriate medical expenses due and owing at the time of Mr. Lowe’s death, is likely far less than $5,128,396.
The opinion also required a lump sum payment sufficient to cover Mr. Lowe’s attorney’s fees, which the court calculated to be $5,128,396 based on the total combined damages award of $12,820,990.51 (most of which was future medical damages).
According to the appeals court judgment, the original decision made by the Franklin County Circuit Court did not award Mr. Lowe with the proper amount of immediate lump sum payment.
According to court documents, the court awarded Lowe a lump sum of only $2,470,990, which was the exact amount the jury had awarded Lowe for his past damages, and which was required to be paid in a lump sum.
However, this amount was less than half that needed to cover his attorney’s fees, which amounted to $5,128,396.
Hearings
A hearing on the mandate by the court of appeals and the arguments against it by the attorneys for the Mercy doctors is scheduled for Monday, March 16, in the courtroom of Division VII Associate Circuit Judge Stanley Williams.
The original judgment, signed Nov. 3, 2017, states Lowe will receive a total of $12,820,990 for past economic damages, past noneconomic damages, future medical damages and future noneconomic damages.
The judgment states Dr. Bryan Menges, D.O., and Mercy Hospital East Communities will be responsible for $9,259,604, or 65 percent of the total judgment.
Dr. James Cassat, M.D., and Mercy Clinic East Communities will be responsible for $3,561,386, or 25 percent of the settlement.