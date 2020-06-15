Five pages of offenses led to the temporary closure of Lonigro’s grocery store in Gerald this week by the Franklin County Health Department (FCHD).
On Wednesday, store owners posted the following message on social media:
“Before you hear it elsewhere, we wanted to let you know we are closed. Our refrigeration system is not functioning properly and we will be disposing of any food affected by this problem. The health department will be here all day. It looks like it will be several days before we can reopen and several weeks before we can be back to full operation. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are thankful for your patronage and look forward to serving you in the future.”
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Thursday, released the inspection documents from the health department citing more than 50 violations discovered by three separate FCHD inspectors.
“Due to numerous critical violations the establishment must be closed and remain closed until approved by the FCHD,” the document stated.
Some of the more egregious violations involved employees admitting they worked while intoxicated, open alcohol containers in the meat processing room, medicines being used in the kitchen area, and employee food being stored and eaten from the commercial refrigeration units.
In addition to the employee and safe food temperature and storage issues due to the down refrigeration system, other violations included:
• Dirty wiping cloths left in cutting room.
• No hot water in sink in meat wrapping area.
• Ceiling tiles missing, moldy and dirty in meat processing area.
• All dairy coolers are rusty and some shelves are damaged.
• Chemicals stored and labeled improperly in meat processing room.
• Cooked meats are not being dated a labeled properly.
Dozens of other cleaning and maintenance violations were recorded and the store will have time to clean and make repairs before being reinspected.
Temperatures
According to the inspection documents, beef was being stored at temperature of 49 degrees, yogurt at 46 degrees and cream cheese at 53 degrees.