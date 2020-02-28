Angela Gibson has been selected to serve as Franklin County auditor.
The decision by Gov. Mike Parson was announced Friday morning and Gibson has already filed to run for the office.
“I’m very grateful the governor has given me the opportunity to continue to serve as interim auditor,” Gibson said. “I hope to fulfill the legal and moral obligations, and to promote transparency, consistency and honesty.”
Gibson has been serving as interim auditor since Feb. 4, after being appointed by the Franklin County Commission.
“There haven’t really been any surprises, but I’m still getting my feet wet,” Gibson said. “It definitely gives you a different perspective.”
Gibson added she plans to meet soon with all of the county elected officials and department heads, and feels communication should always be open.
She looks forward to helping Deputy Auditor Jan Shocklee with the daily operation of the two-person office, which includes approving purchase orders from all county departments and keeping an eye on budgets.
The office was vacated when longtime auditor Tammy Vemmer retired at midnight Feb. 3, with just under three years left on the four-year term she was elected to in 2018.
Election
According to clerk Tim Baker, who is the county’s top election authority, Gibson will maintain the appointment until Dec. 31. At that time, the winner of the election will be sworn in to serve the two-year unexpired term.
Since more than two years remain on Vemmer’s term, the auditor’s position will be on the ballot in 2020 and candidates will be running for a two-year unexpired term.
The seat would then be on the ballot again in 2022 for a full four-year term.
Gibson will face Jamie Keen, St. Clair, in the Republican primary.
Currently there are no challengers from other parties for the auditor’s office, but filing is open until March 31.
The annual salary for the county auditor is $74,189.
Credentials
Gibson, Union, has served as the executive administrative assistant to the county commission since 2018, and is familiar with the county government and its processes.
According to her resume provided to The Missourian, she also has been owner/property manager with AKG Properties LLC from May 2017 to the present.
Gibson worked as a legal assistant for former county counselor Mark Vincent from 2016 to 2018, a legal department assistant/record management coordinator at the Doe Run Company from June 2014 to August 2017, and a paralegal and office manager for the law firm of Purschke, White, Robinson and Becker between 2006 to 2014.
Gibson is a 2002 graduate of St. Clair High School and a continuing education student at the University of Missouri-Columbia with an emphasis in public policy, criminal justice and social psychology.
Her past volunteer experience includes board membership of the Union Ambulance District from June 2014 to present and the Immaculate Conception Athletic Board since 2017.