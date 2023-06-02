Statewide drought status
This map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the drought intensity ratings for counties throughout the state, with Franklin County highlighted.

 Submitted Photo/U.S. Drought Monitor.

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a Drought Alert in accordance with the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, which was recently updated for the first time in more than two decades.

“With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing,” Parson said. “Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.”