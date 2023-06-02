Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a Drought Alert in accordance with the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan, which was recently updated for the first time in more than two decades.
“With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing,” Parson said. “Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains.”
The executive order directs Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Dru Buntin to activate Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee and requests that all state and federal agencies participate as needed. The committee’s first meeting will be at 2 p.m. next Wednesday, June 7. DNR will coordinate additional meeting details.
The committee will further assess drought conditions and make preliminary recommendations to Parson by Friday, June 9. Recommendations could include actions similar to those taken in the past, such as a hay lottery program, opening public waters for livestock and easing hay hauling restrictions.
Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions. The executive order declares a Drought Alert in these Missouri counties and any other county that begins experiencing drought conditions.
As of Tuesday, Franklin County was divided between two drought intensity categories, with the northwestern part of the county designated as being in “moderate drought” conditions, meaning the county is included in the Drought Alert. The southeastern region of the county was designated as “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The only county in the state experiencing “extreme” drought conditions countywide as of Thursday was Pettis County in western central Missouri. Several counties, mostly in the southeastern part of the state, were not experiencing drought conditions.
U.S. Drought Monitor data reporting is coordinated through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In a fast-moving drought, local condition reports are crucial to understanding the impacts and provide timely and appropriate assistance, the governor’s office said in a press release. Citizens can submit information about local drought conditions at https://tinyurl.com/3hwbw7py.
Missouri Department of Conservation is also warning of increased wildfire risk that drought conditions can cause. For more information on how best to prevent wildfires, visit MDC’s wildfire prevention website: www.mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/wildfire-prevention. A variety of other resources are also available online at www.dnr.mo.gov/drought. Executive Order 23-05 declaring the Drought Alert will expire on Dec. 1, 2023, unless otherwise extended.