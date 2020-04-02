The STEM team from The Fulton School took home third place in World Wide Technology’s (WWT) annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Student Forum Hackathon.
One of St. Louis’s largest privately owned companies and biggest employers, WWT, hosts this Hackathon for St. Louis area high schools.
School teams are tasked with developing solutions that use technology to solve problems in their school or community.
Each team, consisting of up to 10 students (juniors and seniors), has six weeks to work on their projects with the help of professional mentors from WWT.
The team from The Fulton School (TFS) was comprised of Adam Key, junior, and Stella Douglass, Clare Wilkins, Carol Li and Ocean Wei, all seniors.
TFS Upper School faculty members Dr. Lensyl Urbano and Dr. Josh Mantooth oversaw the team onsite.
WWT mentors Shannon Moncheski and Matt Skipton traveled to Fulton School each week to help the team refine their ideas and connect them with WWT resources to complete their project.
The TFS team designed a tabletop kiosk housing a Raspberry Pi minicomputer and a touchscreen. The kiosk was built using tools in the school’s Makerspace workshop.
The minicomputer runs a web-based app that the students programmed from scratch that allows students to purchase in-house materials that they need for Makerspace projects — materials such as wood and acrylic for the laser cutter and CNC machine, filament for the 3D printers, sticker material and vinyl for the vinyl cutter, etc.
This kiosk allows the school’s Makerspace to keep better track of inventory and ensure that all students have the materials they need in-house for projects.
Proceeds from the purchases will be used to replenish materials and maintain the Makerspace workshop.
This year, 40 schools applied for the WWT Hackathon, 20 were selected to compete, and 16 completed and presented their projects at the Hackathon Saturday, Feb. 29.
At the competition, held at the WWT’s campus in St. Louis, teams were judged on how well they articulated their solution or product; the overall creativity of their project and core values; and how well the team displayed humility, teamwork, collaboration and attitude.
The Fulton School team snagged third place, donning medals and a trophy and bringing home a $2,500 cash prize which they will use toward the Makerspace workshop.
For more information about The Fulton School, visit www.tfssa.org.