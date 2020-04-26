High school sophomores and juniors have an opportunity to begin, or continue, their college coursework this summer by taking one tuition-free class at East Central College.
Enrollment is underway for ECC’s Three for Free scholarship program, which provides a student with a tuition-free course over the summer semester.
The program is for students in the Class of 2021 and 2022, and who have a 3.0 cumulative high school grade-point average or higher. Students must sign up before classes begin June 1.
This is the second year of the program that provides an additional opportunity for students who do not have access to traditional financial aid, according to Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president.
“We are removing the barrier for those students,” Bauer said. “We want to serve the students we haven’t previously reached because of the cost of the tuition.”
According to Early College Programs Director Megen Strubberg, last year there were 98 students enrolled in the Three for Free program.
“It is a great opportunity to get one tuition-free class, and more if they choose, under their belt, which can lighten their course load later,” Strubberg said
The Three for Free program provides students with a chance to take one tuition-free summer course. The name of the program suggests only classes worth three credit hours are available, but the program applies up to a five credit-hour course.
Students are only responsible for fees and textbooks. The summer semester classes will be taught online or remotely.
The intent of the program is to encourage students to continue taking dual credit classes during the summer. The program is part of an ECC strategic plan goal to increase opportunities for college credit for students in the community.
Students may begin the enrollment process for Three for Free at www.eastcentral.edu/earlycollege/.