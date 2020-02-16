East Central College is offering Community Education courses at no cost to help people understand Social Security and other benefits.
The classes are offered by the Social Security Administration. Sessions are free, but registration is required.
The classes are as follows:
My Social Security signup, Wednesdays, Feb. 26 and April 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. – Social Security representatives will provide a brief explanation about “my Social Security” and assist attendees to open a “my Social Security” account online.
Retirement: quality for benefits, Wednesdays, March 4 and April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. — Participants will learn how to estimate benefits using the online retirement estimator and the rules for working and receiving benefits. Find out about benefits for family members and Medicare enrollment periods.
Guide to spousal and survivor benefits, Wednesday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. — Participants will learn about spousal, widow’s and divorced spouse benefits.
Medicare and Medicare drug, Wednesday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. — Get questions answered by a Social Security representative and a Medicare expert. In this session, people will learn about the other health plans and prescription drug companies and find out about Parts A, B and D of Medicare.
Registration forms can be found at https://www.eastcentral.edu/communityed/.
For more information or to register, call 636-584-6529 or email ce@eastcentral.edu. Registration forms also may be mailed to East Central College, Attn: Community Education, 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union, MO 63084.